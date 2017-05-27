Scientists say that night temperatures are rising faster than day temperatures in a world that is heating up faster than it should‚ including in Donald Trump’s little universe despite what he thinks.

The conclusion of a study on sleep and temperature found that climate change could make restless nights more frequent‚ reported “Science”‚ a peer-reviewed global science weekly.

Health problems associated with inadequate sleep include “a weakened immune system‚ cardiovascular disease‚ diabetes‚ and depression”.

These hot nights will result in a higher core body temperature‚ which other studies have shown results in insufficient sleep.

Scientists concluded that a 1°C rise above the monthly average resulted in about three additional nights of inadequate sleep.

“The model suggests that if the average temperature were always raised 1° … the United States would see about 110-million additional sleep-deprived nights annually‚” “Science” reported.

The study involved asked 765‚000 people who were asked how often in a month they did not get enough sleep and comparing these responses with city and weather data.

The poor and the elderly are those who will be most affected by hot nights.