Driver on fatal Limpopo crash said to be ‘drunk’ at 7 in the morning
An allegedly drunk driver was involved in a gruesome crash on the N1 that killed a teenager and injured eight people at 7am in Limpopo on Friday.
Arrive Alive posted harrowing images of the aftermath of the crash‚ involving two vehicles travelling in the same direction near to the Shell Ultra City.
“The one driver was drunk. That at 7 in the morning. One passenger 16 years old is deceased 3 people sustained serious injuries and 5 slight injuries‚” said a post on the Traffic Police Services within Limpopo Facebook page – an official page for law enforcement and emergency services.
– TMG Digital
