The seizure was made during a clampdown on Friday on various premises owned by the gang leader by police attached to the Mitchell’s Plain Cluster‚ together with the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)‚ included

“Assets including luxury motor vehicles‚ a trailer‚ a superbike and vehicles of a business linked to the suspect were seized at his premises in Lentegeur‚ Mitchell’s Plain‚ Athlone Industrial‚ Reindeer Street‚ Grassy Park and in Worcester‚” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana. She said the seizure came after a lengthy investigation which had began in December 2014 when police had confiscated a large quantity of drugs and a large amount of cash in Lentegeur‚ Mitchell’s Plain.

“During September 2015 police confiscated a large quantity of drugs and cash at a house in Grassy Park. Police together with the office of the Asset Forfeiture Unit seized the drugs and money totalling more than R 4 million.

“The investigation continues and the suspects arrested‚ including the said well-known self-proclaimed gang leader‚ are due to appear in the Khayelitsha Priority Court on 24 January 2017 on 239 charges which include dealing in drugs‚ money laundering and other charges in terms of POCA‚ which charges relate to racketeering‚” Rwexana said.

The cluster commander‚ Major-General Gregory Goss‚ who has been overseeing the investigation‚ said police would continue clamping down on crime.

“Police will maintain a zero tolerance approach in the combating and investigation of crime‚” he warned.