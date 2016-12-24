Darren Zimmerman‚ station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute at Simonstown‚ said that the NSRI duty crew in the harbour town‚ as well as members of Cape Medical Response‚ Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services and the SA Police Service‚ had responded at around 8pm on Friday evening to reports of a drowning in progress.

“It appears that a fisherman‚ aged in his 40s‚ believed to be living and working on the fishing vessel Dicky Rose‚ is suspected of falling into the harbour from the fishing boat at her moorings in Kalk Bay harbour.

“The body of the man was found floating face down in the water by crew of the fishing vessel The Taj Mahal and they had recovered the body from the water while raising the alarm‚” Zimmerman said.

“On arrival on the scene paramedics commenced CPR (Cardio Pulmonary resuscitation efforts) but after all CPR efforts were exhausted sadly the man was declared deceased by paramedics.

“The body of the man has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and Police have opened an inquest docket‚” Zimmerman added.