Dog rescued from ‘out of control’ unmanned boat

NSRI Port Edward Station Commander with Stella following the rescue.
Image by: John Nicholas

Rescuers managed to save a dog stranded on an unmanned boat that was out of control and motoring around in circles on the Umtamvuna River in Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal after the two men on board were jettisoned from the vessel.

John Nicholas‚ the National Sea Rescue Institute’s station commander at Port Edward‚ said that the NSRI duty crew and Police Search and Rescue had responded to reports of a boating accident under the R61 bridge at about 6.30pm on Friday evening.

