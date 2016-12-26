Search continues for man swept off rocks into sea
Rescue services are still searching for a 21-year-old man who reportedly disappeared under water about 300m from shore at Hawston in the Western Cape on Christmas Day after apparently being swept off rocks by waves and caught in rip currents.
Deon Langenhoven‚ station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute at Hermanus‚ said that despite an intensive search‚ no sign of the man has been found.
He added that the police dive unit had been alerted and would continue with the search operation.
Police had also opened an investigation into the incident‚ which occurred on Sunday afternoon.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.