During a press conference at the prison on Tuesday‚ national commissioner for correctional services Zacharia Modise said St Albans was not prepared for an incident like this‚ adding that the prison was both overcrowded and understaffed.

“The third biggest problem we face are the organised gangs within the prisons. For them certain dates have great significance‚ and attacks like these can become a tradition‚ so we need to be extra vigilant‚” Modise said.

Deputy Minister for Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla said the 33 offenders responsible for the incident were the most notorious inmates at the St Albans prison‚ and they were behind the incident that started around 10am in the B-wing dining area.

“The inmates were carrying sharp objects and self-made knives‚ and violently attacked officials. A total of 13 officials were injured‚ six of them critically. One inmate died at the prison‚ while two others died in hospital‚” Makwetla said.

The exact motive behind the incident has not been confirmed‚ but correctional services and police officials have launched a joint investigation to try to get to the bottom of the attack.

The investigation will look into who was responsible for searching inmates before they went to the dining area‚ and whether or not warders could have been involved in smuggling weapons and other contraband to the prisoners.

-TMG Digital/The Herald