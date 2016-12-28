Customs officers seize 11 000 pairs of fake sneakers at Mozambique border
A haul of 11 000 pairs of counterfeit sneakers worth R8.7 million have been seized by customs officers‚ the South African Revenue Service said on Wednesday.
The footwear — 9 085 pairs of fake Adidas shoes and 1 850 Nikes — was in a white truck that entered South Africa from Mozambique at the Lebombo border post at 1am on Monday.
Customs officials recognised the truck as the same one that had been stopped with a consignment of counterfeit clothing in July.
“The truck driver ignored requests from customs officials to stop at the port checkpoint‚” said a SARS statement on Wednesday.
“SARS customs and South African Police Service officials pursued the vehicle and stopped it outside the port area. The male driver fled on foot. “Contravention of the Customs and Excise Act‚ Counterfeit Act and Criminal Procedures Act is being investigated.”
- TMG Digital/The Times
