 Customs officers seize 11 000 pairs of fake sneakers at Mozambique border - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Wed Dec 28 17:15:49 SAST 2016

Five inspiring people who passed matric

Customs officers seize 11 000 pairs of fake sneakers at Mozambique border

Dave Chambers | 2016-12-28 16:38:02.0
SARS offices. File photo.
Image by: Reuben Goldberg

A haul of 11 000 pairs of counterfeit sneakers worth R8.7 million have been seized by customs officers‚ the South African Revenue Service said on Wednesday.

Save & Share

The footwear — 9 085 pairs of fake Adidas shoes and 1 850 Nikes — was in a white truck that entered South Africa from Mozambique at the Lebombo border post at 1am on Monday.

Customs officials recognised the truck as the same one that had been stopped with a consignment of counterfeit clothing in July.

“The truck driver ignored requests from customs officials to stop at the port checkpoint‚” said a SARS statement on Wednesday.

“SARS customs and South African Police Service officials pursued the vehicle and stopped it outside the port area. The male driver fled on foot. “Contravention of the Customs and Excise Act‚ Counterfeit Act and Criminal Procedures Act is being investigated.”

- TMG Digital/The Times

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X