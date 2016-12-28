Port Elizabeth man dies in plunge from hospital window
A young man died after jumping through a fifth-floor window at Port Elizabeth’s Livingstone Hospital at the weekend.
Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the man‚ 29‚ had been admitted to hospital for alcohol-related issues on Saturday before the incident the next morning‚ Christmas Day.
Initial reports were that he had jumped from a first-floor window onto the roof of the Accident and Emergency Unit‚ but it later emerged he had suffered a much worse fall from a higher floor. “The man did not respond to sedation [after he was admitted]‚” Kupelo said.
“He ran away from a doctor‚ broke the window and fell from the fifth floor to the ground.” Both his legs were fractured in the fall and he suffered a serious head injury.
This story appeared in The Herald.
