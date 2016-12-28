Speeding‚ drunk drivers and death on the roads over the dark long weekend in the Western Cape

Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services issued a preliminary update on the death toll on Wednesday.

“Among these was a horrific crash near De Doorns which claimed the lives of 13 people who were apparently on their way to visit loved ones over Christmas. Two child pedestrians‚ the first only one year old and the other five‚ tragically lost their lives after being hit by motor vehicles on the West Coast‚” said a statement by provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa.

Provincial traffic officers arrested 16 motorists for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on December 23 and 24. Seven were arrested in the Mossel Bay area; three in George; two in Worcester; two in Brackenfell; one in Beaufort West; and one in Swellendam.

Breath testing was performed on 1 365 drivers at 20 alcohol blitz roadblocks across the province. The highest breath alcohol reading was recorded in the Mossel Bay service area. At 1.24 mg of alcohol/1 000 ml of breath – more than five times over the legal limit of 0.24 mg/1 000 ml.

Three other people were arrested: one for excessive speed in Laingsburg (175km/h in a 120km/h zone); one for excessive speed in Beaufort West (164km/h in a 120km/h zone); and one for false documentation in Brackenfell.

A total of 3 391 vehicles were screened for speeding and 356 speeding offences were recorded. Fines in the amount of R340 750 were issued for offences ranging from driver offences to vehicle defects.

“What is generally a time filled with happiness and celebration has now become a time of danger for road users. We urge drivers to be extra careful‚” said the statement.