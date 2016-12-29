Injured Norwegian tourist rescued from Table Mountain after fall
A helicopter‚ rangers and paramedics worked together to rescue a 67-year-old woman who was injured in a fall on Table Mountain on Thursday.
The woman‚ from Norway‚ fell approximately three metres on Smuts Track leading to Maclears Beacon – the highest point on the mountain at 1 086m.
Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesman Johan Marais said that rangers from SANParks were initially sent to the woman‚ followed by paramedics and WSAR members who were on the mountain.
Air Mercy Services' helicopter SkyMed‚ which had been in Worcester‚ then joined the rescue operation.
“Skymed its crew and the ground staff have successfully extracted the patient and landed to transfer the patient to a waiting ambulance‚” he said.
The women‚ who had a suspected back injury‚ was then transported to hospital. - TMG Digital
