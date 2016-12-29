Petrol‚ diesel will cost more in January
Brace yourself for an expected hefty rise in the price of petrol and diesel in January.
The Automobile Association is predicting that 2017 will be a tough year on the pockets and purses of motorists.
Unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF) shows what are likely to be substantial price increases for all types of fuel.
The AA predicts that the price of petrol with rise by 51 cents a litre‚ diesel by around 40 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin by 43 cents.
The expected increase was attributed to the rand weakening against the US dollar since mid-December while international petroleum prices have “continued their upward march”.
"It is too early to know at what price level oil supply will match demand in the wake of the OPEC decision to cut production‚" said the AA in a statement‚ adding that it expected 2017 to be a difficult year for motorists.
- TMG Digital
