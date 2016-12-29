Three in custody for robbing ambulance crew in Khayelitsha
Western Cape police said three suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday night in connection with the robbery of an EMS crew in Khayelitsha.
Spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said SAPS members “followed up on intelligence received from the community and apprehended two suspects aged 19 years old”.
“The toy gun used in the robbery was also confiscated‚” he added.
“Further investigation lead to the arrest of a third perpetrator who was in possession of the stolen items he purchased from the perpetrators.”
He said the members of the ambulance crew were “robbed of their cellular telephones by two armed‚ unidentified males while they were attending to a patient in Mandela Park‚ Harare”.
The suspects will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
