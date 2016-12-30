And the crew of the stricken boat – now a commercial fishing craft – managed to land “a fair-sized yellow fin tuna during the tow back to port”.

NSRI East London station commander Geoff McGregor said his duty crew launched the sea rescue craft Spirit of Lotto following a request for assistance from skipper Wayne Sparg on the Captain Morgan‚ which experienced motor failure off-shore of Gulu‚ about 12 nautical miles down the coastline‚ west of East London.

McGregor said they were six charter crew - two woman and four men - onboard the Captain Morgan‚ which was previously named the Nora Whitmore.

Sparg had purchased her after she completed 20 years of service with the NSRI‚ and while he renamed her‚ “he registered her name as Captain Nora in order to keep a part of her original name with the boat”‚ McGregor said.

“We set up a tow-line and towed her to the Port of East London‚ a bit emotional that our ex-sea rescue craft who had been involved in so many rescue operations was now getting to be ‘rescued’ herself‚” he added.

“The crew cast trawling lines off the back of Captain Morgan while we were towing her towards East London and they landed a fair-sized yellow fin tuna during the tow back to port.”

McGregor said that “at a ceremony held recently we issued Captain Morgan a ‘Free Tow’ certificate - although we don’t charge for towing craft‚ it was a token gesture because Captain Nora is our ex-sea rescue craft - not realising that the certificate would be presented sooner than later”.