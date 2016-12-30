Kudos for Eastern Cape IEB class of 2016
A drop of 1% in the Eastern Cape’s private school matric pass rate was not enough to dampen spirits as the majority of the schools still managed to achieve a 100% pass this year.
Last year‚ the province managed a 96.18% pass rate‚ while the Class of 2016 dropped to 95.17%.
Out of the 560 pupils who wrote the Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric exam‚ 533 made the grade.
The other 27 could still pin their hopes of graduating on re-marks and supplementary exams in the new year.
The Eastern Cape also managed to add four names to the IEB’s 2016 Outstanding and Commendable list – comprising the top 5% of graduates – after having only one listed last year.
Read the full story here.
- TMG Digital/The Herald
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.