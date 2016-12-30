Three injured in Bloem bank heist
Three people were injured during an apparent bank robbery in Bloemfontein’s central business district on Friday.
ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics at a nearby fire station were alerted to a possible hostage situation at the bank in Maitland Road.
Paramedics found two male security guards and a woman had sustained minor injuries.
“The woman was assessed and found also to have sustained minor injuries‚ apparently sustained during the rush to exit the bank‚” Meiring said in a statement.
“It is believed that the two men had sustained their injuries after an unknown number of gunmen stormed the bank.
“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.”
The three were taken to hospital for further treatment.
