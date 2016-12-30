 Three injured in Bloem bank heist - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Fri Dec 30 16:17:14 SAST 2016

Five inspiring people who passed matric

Three injured in Bloem bank heist

TMG Digital | 2016-12-30 16:07:04.0

Image by: Supplied / Times Media Group

Three people were injured during an apparent bank robbery in Bloemfontein’s central business district on Friday.

Save & Share

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics at a nearby fire station were alerted to a possible hostage situation at the bank in Maitland Road.

Paramedics found two male security guards and a woman had sustained minor injuries.

“The woman was assessed and found also to have sustained minor injuries‚ apparently sustained during the rush to exit the bank‚” Meiring said in a statement.

“It is believed that the two men had sustained their injuries after an unknown number of gunmen stormed the bank.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.”

The three were taken to hospital for further treatment.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X