Three people die after being flung from bakkie in Boksburg
Three people died in a rollover collision on the N12 West at the Rondebult Road exit‚ in Boksburg on Thursday morning.
EMER-G-MED said it “dispatched multiple ambulances and response vehicles” to the scene where “a bakkie had rolled multiple times - the occupants had been ejected from the vehicle”.
Two passengers were declared dead at the scene. A third passenger‚ who was in a very critical condition‚ “deteriorated and paramedics started CPR as part of a full advanced life support resuscitation”‚ the service said.
“Unfortunately‚ he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene.”
A fourth passenger sustained critical injuries and required rapid advanced life support intervention‚ while two more patients sustained moderate injuries.
EMER-G-MED said it “was reported by the passengers that the driver was intoxicated - he fled the accident scene”.
– TMG Digital
