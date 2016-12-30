 Three people die after being flung from bakkie in Boksburg - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Fri Dec 30 16:17:12 SAST 2016

Five inspiring people who passed matric

Three people die after being flung from bakkie in Boksburg

Tmg Digital | 2016-12-30 16:11:38.0
Paramedics arrived at the scene to find that a bakkie had rolled multiple times - the occupants had been ejected from the vehicle.
Image by: Emer-G-Med (Pty) Ltd via Facebook

Three people died in a rollover collision on the N12 West at the Rondebult Road exit‚ in Boksburg on Thursday morning.

Save & Share

EMER-G-MED said it “dispatched multiple ambulances and response vehicles” to the scene where “a bakkie had rolled multiple times - the occupants had been ejected from the vehicle”.

Two passengers were declared dead at the scene. A third passenger‚ who was in a very critical condition‚ “deteriorated and paramedics started CPR as part of a full advanced life support resuscitation”‚ the service said.

“Unfortunately‚ he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene.”

A fourth passenger sustained critical injuries and required rapid advanced life support intervention‚ while two more patients sustained moderate injuries.

EMER-G-MED said it “was reported by the passengers that the driver was intoxicated - he fled the accident scene”.

– TMG Digital

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X