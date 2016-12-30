Tip-off leads cops to train‚ tyre and tik
Johannesburg police on Friday kept drugs with an estimated street value of R500 000 from reaching the streets of Cape Town.
Police made the bust when they followed up on a tip-off that something at Johannesburg’s Park Station was amiss.
“There was a vehicle intended to be taken to Cape Town on the train. When we searched the boot there was a flat spare wheel. When we checked the wheel it was heavy. The drugs were wrapped with plastic and put inside the spare wheel‚” police spokesperson Sergeant Mdubuzi Zondo said.
The 6.2kg of crystal methamphetamine found in the car was confiscated and booked at the Hillbrow police station.
Zondo said the car had been checked in at the train station on Friday morning and would have departed for Cape Town in the evening.
No arrests have been made.
