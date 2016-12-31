Nine-year-old drowns in swimming pool
A nine-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a residence on Dinsdale Road in Meyerton‚ Gauteng‚ on Friday.
ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said it was believed that the family members had been looking for the boy after he had been missing for some time. He was found lying on the bottom of the pool and immediately brought to the surface.
Paramedics assessed the boy but found no signs of life.
“CPR and advanced life support treatment was initiated in an operation that lasted more than an hour.
“Unfortunately‚ no vital signs returned and the boy was pronounced dead on the scene‚” said Meiring.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.