New Year’s Day sees the birth of more than 280 babies in Gauteng
New Year’s Day saw the birth of about 284 babies at various health facilities in Gauteng‚ according to the province’s health department.
“With about 98% of our figures confirmed‚ the Gauteng Department of Health wishes to inform that more boys were born on New Year’s Day‚” said Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.
“We are very pleased to have delivered about 284 babies (131 girls and 153 boys)‚ we wish them a long and healthy life‚” she said.
Soweto’s Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital delivered 54 babies - 30 girls and 24 boys‚ which included one set of twins and also triplets. The first baby in Gauteng was born at one minute past midnight.
The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg delivered 26 babies - 12 girls and 14 boys.
A total of 25 babies‚ including one set of twins‚ were born at the George Mukhari Academic Hospital at Ga-Rankuwa north of Pretoria‚ nine of whom were girls and the remaining 16 boys.
Tembisa Tertiary Hospital delivered 22 babies (9 girls and 16 boys); Thelle Mogoerane Hospital delivered 21 babies (10 girls and 11 boys); Jubilee Hospital delivered 13 babies (5 girls and 8 boys) and Leratong Hospital delivered 12 babies (6 girls and 6 boys).
Ten babies – 7 girls and 3 boys - were born at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital‚ while Kalafong Tertiary Hospital delivered 9 babies - 5 girls and 4 boys.
TMG Digital/Sowetan
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.