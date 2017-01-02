ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said paramedics from ER24 and provincial services had arrived on the scene to find a man‚ believed to be in his 30s‚ lying on the pavement in a small pool of blood.

“The man was immediately assessed and found to have sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene‚” Vermaak said.

Shortly after attending to the victim‚ paramedics were called to attend to two other critically wounded men further down the road.

“Paramedics assessed the men‚ both in their 30s‚ and found that one man had sustained several gunshot wounds while the second man had sustained a stable wound to his shoulder.

“Paramedics immediately treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions.

“Once treated‚ the patients were transported by provincial services to Helen Joseph Hospital for urgent treatment‚” Vermaak said .

He said local authorities were on the scene to conduct an investigation into the cause of the shootings.