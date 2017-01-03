14 injured as taxi rolls in Boksburg
At least 14 people were injured on Tuesday morning after a taxi overturned on the N12 near the Atlas Road turn-off in Boksburg.
ER24 said its paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 5.30am “and found the taxi lying on its side on the fast lane of the highway”.
“Several passengers from the taxi were found were found standing along the roadside barriers‚” said spokesperson Russel Meiring.
The 14 patients were found to have sustained only minor injuries‚ and were treated before being transported to Sunshine Hospital.
The driver of the taxi escaped injury.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.