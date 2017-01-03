The duo‚ along with another female accomplice‚ launched their attack on the home of a 66-year-old Vereeniging woman‚ just before lunchtime on Tuesday.

The trio overpowered the woman and dragged her to a bedroom in her Roshnee home where they shot her three times after security guards cornered them inside the house.

The security guards were called after neighbours heard the homeowner scream for help.

Police said that the third suspect‚ a woman‚ was arrested as she tried to escape from the scene.

Gauteng police spokesman‚ Colonel Lungelo Dlamini‚ said security guards recovered cash from the woman as she tried to escape.

He said the trio had forced their way into the house and demanded money and other valuables from the woman.

"While she was being held up the security guards were called. As the guards surrounded the house‚ the gunman shot the woman‚ one of his accomplices and himself." He said police recovered a pistol from the house.