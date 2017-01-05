Full-house signs go up at varsities in Eastern Cape

At Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) alone‚ spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said they had received more than 112 000 first-year applicants even though they would be able to accommodate only 6 500.

The situation is just as bad at Walter Sisulu University of Technology as it will have to reject 22 500 of the 30 000 applications. Mbabela said that every year the university received more pupils who showed interest in the university and every year there were more than they could take in.

"We just hope that those who applied at NMMU have also applied to other universities‚" Mbabela said.

Read the full story in the Daily Dispatch.

- TMG Digital/