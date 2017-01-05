On Thursday‚ Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to release the provincial matric results for the year 2016‚ following the national announcement on Wednesday night.

Precious Lebese‚ of Lehlabile Secondary in Mamelodi‚ obtained six distinctions from the seven subjects she wrote.

An excited Lebese told TMG Digital in Daveyton‚ Ekurhuleni‚ that her success was not at all a surprise.

“I actually was expecting a lot‚ far more than I achieved. The year was okay‚ but there were challenges because we had to work very hard. What does not kill you can only make you stronger‚” she said.

Lebese started her study programme as early as January 5‚ 2016 to make sure that she covered a lot of ground quickly.

“I had to start early. I wanted good results and really wanted to be among the best.”

Lebese lives with her grandmother‚ whom she praised for the support that she got during her studies.

“She was very supportive and even gave me money to attend a special programme for maths and science.”

But she felt it was not good enough for her alone to pass well and decided to start a study group to help her classmates.

“We started studying as a group of more than 10. I was teaching my classmates and they passed. Leadership is not about the power that you have‚ but the ability that you have to empower other people‚” she said.

Lebese plans to study actuarial science at the University of Cape Town.

Another achiever was Malebo Leshabane‚ of Botse-Botse Secondary School in Soshanguve‚ who also achieved six distinctions.

“I worked very hard. My school started at 7am‚ but I was there at 6am and I would also remain after everyone had gone to continue studying.”

She credited her parents for the support that they gave her.

“Most of the time I worked as an individual‚ but I later brought in my friends and we started studying as a group in June. All my friends have also passed.”

Leshabane plans to study law at the University of Limpopo.

Lesufi is expected to announce the Gauteng results on Thursday morning at a function held at Chief Albert Luthuli Primary School in Daveyton. – TMG Digital