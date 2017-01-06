‘Extremely high fire danger’ warning in place for Western Cape
More blazes are possible over the weekend with Weather SA on Friday issuing a warning that “extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Cape Metropole as well as southern parts of Cape Winelands of the Western Cape”.
The region’s fire-fighters have been stretched this week after wildfires raged through Somerset West and the Hottentots-Holland mountains.
Adding to the risk of flare-ups in the Cape was a predicted strong south-easterly wind and a 0% probability of rainfall predicted until at least next Wednesday.
The weather service also issued a warning of “heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected over the western part of North West‚ extreme north-eastern part of the Northern Cape‚ western and southern parts of Free State and south-western part of KwaZulu-Natal”.
Gauteng‚ whose drought-hit Vaal Dam’s level has benefited from recent rains‚ is predicted to have isolated and scattered showers as well as and thundershowers over the weekend.
