Its Plettenberg Bay crew and lifeguards on the beach “were asked to investigate reports from a concerned eyewitness suspecting a paddle-skier to be in difficulty off-shore of Central Beach”‚ said station commander Marc Rodgers.

“The paddle-skier‚ a female‚ could be seen offshore but she was not in difficulty and simply paddling along‚” he added.

A recreational water sport enthusiast who did require assistance‚ said the NSRI’s Mykonos station commander‚ Casper Frylinck‚ was a kite-boarder in difficulty in Langebaan Lagoon.

The crayfish bakkie with three fishermen onboard being towed to St Helena Bay. Picture: NSRI Mykonos.

“We launched Gemini Rescuer II and located the kite-boarder‚ a local male‚ and he was brought to shore aboard our sea rescue craft without incident and his kite and board were recovered.”

Gemini Rescuer II had been in service earlier in the day‚ in a search for a crayfish bakkie with three fishermen onboard‚ “reported by concerned family to be overdue from fishing”‚ said Frylinck.

“During an extensive sea search that lasted into the afternoon they were located at anchor and with motor mechanical failure‚ but safe‚ and we towed them to St Helena Bay harbour without incident and they were reunited with family and they required no further assistance.”

Another boat that needed assistance was the 38-foot motor vessel Itarga‚ with six crew onboard‚ which had experienced motor mechanical problems.

Table Bay station commander Quentin Botha said the crew was alerted to the stricken vessel at 7.08pm and launched the sea rescue craft Spirit of Vodacom and Spirit of Day.

“A private boat had launched from the Granger Bay Water Club and were rafted alongside the casualty boat‚” said Botha.

“On our arrival on the scene we rafted the sea rescue craft to the casualty boat and assisted them safely to their mooring at the Water Club and no further assistance was required.”