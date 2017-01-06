NSRI ‘wades’ in on Cape fires
The NSRI Gordon’s Bay rescue volunteers have shifted to a new terrain – from the freezing sea to the raging blazes in the Western Cape.
The organisation said that on the Wednesday evening off-duty crews were deployed to assist with the Somerset West fires.
The duty crew remained on alert to respond to sea rescues.
“From approximately 20h00 until after midnight we joined the SA Police Services‚ community services and the City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management (CoCT DRM) and Law Enforcement assisting to transport supplies from the drop-off points to where they were needed by the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services‚ WOF (Working on Fire) and VWFS (Volunteer Wildfire Services) crews fighting the fires‚” NSRI said in a statement on Friday.
On Thursday‚ an NSRI Gordon’s Bay rescue team responded to a call from Disaster Risk Management to assist at Lourensford Estate where the fire‚ at its worst‚ threatened residents.
The Gordon’s Bay team came off-duty at 4pm on Friday but remains on standby.
