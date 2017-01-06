Teen surfer hospitalised after near-drowning incident at uShaka Beach
A 16-year-old surfer survived a near-drowning incident at uShaka Beach in Durban on Friday.
The girl got into difficulty while surfing. Netcare911 said that paramedics arrived at the beach to find that the surfer had been pulled out of the water by her father and was being attended to by lifeguards.
“We then took over from the lifeguards and assessed the patient‚ continued with oxygen therapy and thereafter transported her to a nearby hospital for further medical care‚” said Netcare911. – TMG Digital
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.