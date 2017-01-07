16 people declared dead following N1 South horrific collision

At 16:47 Emer-G-Med's response vehicle and two ambulances as well as Netcare911 and Tshwane Fire were dispatched to the accident scene.

It's alleged that a bakkie, which had been travelling northbound, lost control and veered over the centre median into oncoming traffic. The bakkie then collided with a fully loaded minibus taxi.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and found that 13 of the taxi's passengers, as well as both drivers, had already succumbed to their injuries and were heavily entrapped in the mangled remains of the vehicles.

Two passengers from the taxi sustained critical injuries, including multiple fractures. They were treated at the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The City of Tshwane's fire department used the "Jaws of Life" to cut the bodies from the vehicles. Ten adults and six children were declared dead at the scene.

The South African Police Service's specialist Accident Investigation Unit were at the scene to investigate further.

— Emer-g-med