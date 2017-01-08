Reports of flooding in some parts of Gauteng
There have been reports of flooding in some parts of Gauteng.
EWN quoted JMPD spokesperson Edna Momonyane as saying: “We are experiencing floods in and around Johannesburg. We urge motorists to be careful.”
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the Johannesburg Roads Agency say they are monitoring the situation.
Motorists have been warned to avoid low-lying areas‚ EWN said.
People were also taking to social media to warn about flooding in the region‚ with some users mentioning that the Jukskei River was in spate.
Gauteng Weather @WeatherSA tweeted an alert about reports of flooding in Boksburg on the East Rand and Fourways north of Johannesburg.
The SA Weather Service said that more heavy rains could be expected over the region.
Warning: 08 Jan: Heavy rain- leading to flash flooding is expected in places in Gauteng, except in the south.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 8, 2017
