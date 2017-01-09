Last year TMG Digital reported that the Swartruggens dam had been empty since November 2015. Locals were collecting water for cooking and bathing by the bucket from municipal tanks‚ while some residents had access to borehole water.

Rainfall over the festive period saw dam levels rise but Swartruggens residents have yet to find any of that water running in their taps.

“There are still trucks delivering water as we speak. The [dam's] infrastructure... is not working‚” said local farmer Wilhelm Rocher.

Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality's acting municipal manager Ben Mothogoane confirmed that faulty infrastructure was keeping the council from releasing dam water to the community.

“We are busy fixing the plumbing of the internal network. We are addressing it‚” he said.

Mothogoane said that water would be released once the plumbing had been fixed and the dam water had been found safe to drink.

The municipality expects the system to be up and running by the end of the week. In the meantime it continues to transport water to Swartruggens‚ some of it from Koster‚ about 35km away.

A ward councillor residing in Koster‚ Cobus Snyman‚ said he was concerned that their own town would soon be without water if Swartruggens continued to rely their supply.

Koster dam is about 20% full.

Snyman said that maintenance of infrastructure in the Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality is problematic across many of the services it provides: “Maintenance of infrastructure has been neglected over the years and it's beginning to show.”

Though Swartruggens dam is full‚ Rocher questioned how long its water would last.

According to the farmer‚ sludge on the dam floor is taking up space that should be storing water. Though the municipality started removing the sludge‚ it was forced to abandon the project due to budget constraints.

Mothogoane said that 80 000 cubic metres had been cleared from the dam before the desilting was abandoned.

He said that Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane had requested R174 million from the National Treasury for Swartruggens' water infrastructure late last year.

