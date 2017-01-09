Cach‚ which was established in 2012‚ is a government online service designed to assist students who want to access university‚ college and skills development opportunities.

“The services are particularly useful for applicants who applied for admission to a university or college in time‚ but have not been offered a place or their programme of choice‚” the department said in a statement.

“It can also be useful for prospective students who achieved better results than expected and now wish to access a different course or a university or TVET (technical and vocational education and training) college.”

It further said that Cach services do not guarantee placement at an institution but has‚ however‚ been proven to significantly increase prospective students chances by making data readily available to all possible institutions in the PSET system.

How it works is that applicants are matched to their examination results as supplied by the Department of Basic Education and the Independent Examination Board (IEB).

The information is then shared with universities‚ TVET colleges and skills education training authorities‚ as well as some registered private colleges. These institutions will then select potential students from the list and make direct contact with them.

The Cach service is not only confined to offering guidance on university and college studies. It also provides information on all PSET opportunities‚ including skills development opportunities and artisan programmes.

