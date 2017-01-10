From lighthouses to Cape Flats gangs: summer school heats things up
Thunderbirds are go at this year’s University of Cape Town summer school.
UCT biology professor Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan’s lectures on giant extinct birds from around the world — including Australia’s 600kg thunderbirds — will be one of the dozens included in the 12-day summer school‚ from January 16 to 27.
Other lectures cover everything from obesity and negative emotions to lighthouses and decolonial thought.
Politics lecturer Zwelethu Jolobe will analyse political and electoral trends in the aftermath of the 2016 local government elections.
And Cape Town author and criminologist Don Pinnock will deliver three lectures based on his book Gang Town.
You can even learn the rudiments of a language: Xhosa‚ Mandarin and Italian are on offer.
The summer school syllabus‚ timetable and details of fees can be viewed here.
- TMG Digital/The Times
