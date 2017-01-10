It described the WhatsApp message that did the rounds offering bursaries to study in “Hungary‚ Russia or Mauritius” on Monday as “bogus”.

“This information was not released by the department. Details of various international study opportunities are communicated via the repartment’s international scholarships website and official departmental communication channels‚” DHET said in a statement.

It noted‚ however‚ that “scholarships to undertake Masters and PhD studies in Hungary as well as a small number of bachelor’s degree scholarships will be opening for application later in January”.

“These scholarships are provided by the Hungarian government and are not fully funded by the Department as indicated on social media. All details on the application process will be made available on the website.”

The Russian and Mauritian scholarships “are not open for applications through the department at this time”‚ but “if these do become available‚ details on how to apply will be made available on the website”‚ the statement said.

All international scholarships available through the department are listed here.