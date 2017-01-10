Suspect due in court after KZN school principal shot dead by hitch-hiker
Offering a lift to a hitch-hiker ended tragically for a school principal who was hijacked and shot in the head near Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal.
Police detectives arrested the 23-year-old hitch-hiker on Thursday.
Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the 44-year-old school principal‚ Busisiwe Nzuza‚ had offered the man a lift from Empangeni towards Eshowe on January 2.
“While on their way‚ near Nkwalini‚ the hitch-hiker allegedly produced a firearm and demanded the vehicle from the principal. He allegedly shot the victim in the head and she died instantly.”
The gunman then got out of the vehicle and ran away.
KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa said motorists should not offer lifts to strangers.
“I further urge motorists not to offer lifts to any strangers or people who are hitch hiking along the roads. We have received a number of incidents where vehicle owners are being hijacked or robbed by the people who asked for lifts”‚ he said.
The arrested man will appear in the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. – TMG Digital
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.