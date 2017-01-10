WATCH: #HelderbergFires this man lost his house‚ R20 000 in cash and 32 chickens to the flames

Brian Elias Mangurure was evacuating animals from the vicious Helderberg fires when he saw smoke coming from his house.

He attempted to retrieve his belongings but he was too late. Now he is homeless with only the clothes on his back. The Helderberg fires have caused an estimated R60 million in damage and over 10 000 hectares have been destroyed.

"[By] the time I got to my house it [had] already started burning so I couldn’t save anything. Also‚ my chickens were all dead. And everything in my house was burnt down‚" he said.

"There was no way forward so I just sat down under the tree. It was a hard pain for me. I think I spent more time crying. Now I’m confused. I don’t know what’s my step forward." Mangurure has sent his family back to Zimbabwe while he seeks new accommodation.

He is currently staying on his employers farm‚ Farm Feeds‚ in the Sir Lowry's Pass area. - TMG Digital