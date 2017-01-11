Three men in court for allegedly selling fake matric certificates
Three men have appeared in a Free State court for the alleged sale of fake matric certificates.
The men - Joel Mpotle‚ 38‚ Tebello Mohale‚39‚ and Lefa Ntshasa‚ 49 - were remanded in custody after they made a brief appearance on Wednesday in the Botshabelo Magistrate’s Court.
They appeared in court after they were arrested on December 31 in a sting operation by anti-corruption officers from the Hawks.
Hawks spokesman Captain S’fiso Nyakane said the three were arrested after they allegedly sold a fraudulent Umalusi senior certificate to an undercover police officer for R3‚000.
"The operation was launched after police received information that the suspects were constructing and selling Umalusi senior certificates."
He said investigations showed that Mohale had previously been convicted for a similar offence‚ in which he was given a suspended sentence.
Nyakane said the suspects would appear in court again on the January 17 for a formal bail application.
- TMG Digital/The Times
