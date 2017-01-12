His was one of many astounded reactions on social media to Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s spokesperson’s expletive-laden rant in reaction to a newspaper that suggested she was drunk at a government function.

“Anyone of you who wish to use this post for your articles‚ go the f*** ahead! Yes‚ the f*** ahead!” Lumka Oliphant wrote on Facebook‚ and followed it up with a warning: “Don’t talk s*** about her.”

Many Twitter users questioned whether her behaviour was befitting a government official.

Abuti Ara @QB_Tiyeka was incredulous: “Our government cannot be employing uncouth people like #LumkaOliphant. Her despicable behaviour should lead to her being fired. Simple!”

As was Wendy Tlou‏@mswendyt: “So Lumka Oliphant really did write that status update?! Like really? All the wows ka nnete.”

kondi mncube‏@kondimudau opined bluntly : “so unprofessional‚ so unnecessary - "Lumka Oliphant Spokesperson at the Department of Social Development - … ”

Keith Adam Mahommed ‏@Keith_AM suggested her rant was reflective of the ruling party: “Lumka Oliphant is symbolic of the calibre of cadre promoted & deployed by @MYANC at the expense of our vast talent. See needs to step down”.

She did‚ however‚ find some supporters‚ like Mashomane 'a Dipheta‏@twieterazzi‚ who posted: “Lumka is bauss. I would employ her my spokesman”.

Sugarman®‏@SugarmanRSA said she was someone to have in your corner: “we all need a friend like Lumka Oliphant”.

- TMG Digital