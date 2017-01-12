The 17-year-old‚ who scored two distinctions and a university exemption‚ was among 61 members of the class of 2016 honoured by the provincial government.

Miché Gertse is honoured at Premier Helen Zille’s official residence. Photo: Ruvan Boshoff

Gertse’s story — related by Peter Beets‚ the deputy director-general responsible for curriculum and assessment management — stole many hearts at the event‚ held at Premier Helen Zille’s official residence in Gardens‚ Leeuwenhof.

From as early as Grade 5‚ Gertse‚ from Kraaifontein‚ had to overcome health hardships.

She was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2007 and had a tumour removed from her right leg. In the process‚ her femur was replaced with a metal prosthesis.

The following year‚ she spent nine months at home after a six-week stay at Red Cross Children’s Hospital in Cape Town for chemotherapy.

She also suffered damage to her kidney before passing grade 6‚ then she was diagnosed with lung cancer and had part of her right lung removed.

“Two years later [in 2012]‚ and then in Grade 10 at Bernadino Heights High School‚ she suffered another relapse when the cancer spread again to her right forearm bone and rib case‚” said Beets.

“The aggressiveness of the cancer forced doctors to remove her right lung‚ three ribs and the right forearm bone. The latter was also replaced with a metal prosthesis.”

Despite the challenges‚ Gertse returned to school and passed Grade 10 in 2014‚ but she needed treatment to her right cheekbone the following year.

“Despite a blood clot in her right leg and severe pain during her Grade 12 year‚ she continued her school work and refused to write examinations in a separate venue‚” said Beets.

Nicknaming her the Iron Lady‚ he described Gertse’s perseverance as inspirational.

“Her strong spirit‚ her zest for life and her determination to succeed are an example for all to emulate‚” he said.

Gertse has been accepted at the University of the Western Cape where she will study social work.

“I have a passion for caring for people ... I also want to care for children‚ because when I was in hospital there were children whose parents could not be there. So‚ my plan is to give back to the children‚” she said.

Asked why she never gave up‚ she said: “There is more to life than just quitting. I have this vision for my life‚ I can’t just give up now.”

- TMG Digital/Sunday Times