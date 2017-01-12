Northern Cape primary uses community hall while wind-damaged classrooms are repaired
About 100 children are being taught in a community hall after strong winds blew the roofs off classrooms at their primary school in the Northern Cape.
Buffelsrivier Primary School sustained damage to four of its classrooms over the holidays in December.
Northern Cape Department of Education spokesman Geoffrey van der Merwe said that about 100 pupils had been affected in Grades 2‚ 3‚ 5‚ 6 and 7.
“Due to the time that this natural disaster occurred‚ we were not in a position to procure the required material needed to repair the roof‚ as most businesses were closed for the holidays‚” he said.
He said that the department was in contact with the school and a letter of commitment was produced by the department which undertook to fix the affected classrooms within two weeks so that normal schooling can resume.
District officials will visit the school on Thursday. – TMG Digital
