Police search for eight-month-old baby taken from his grandmother in Cape Town
A manhunt is underway for a woman who collected an eight-month-old baby from his grandmother in Cape Town and disappeared.
Marinda Julies‚ 37‚ who is known to the infant’s relatives‚ asked to show him to a person in the street outside his grandmother’s house in Kraaifontein early on Tuesday.
Baby Lucas Cedras has not been seen since.
Police spokesman Captain F C Van Wyk said: “Marinda Julies never returned the boy to his family. The child is brown in complexion.”
An abduction case was opened at Kraaifontein police station.
*Anyone with any information about their whereabouts is urged to contact the Kraaifontein SAPS on 021 980 5533 or investigating officer‚ Warrant Officer Deon Beck on 079 893 9857.
