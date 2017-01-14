Joburg City gets 13-day extension to fix Alexandra shacks damaged in December storms
The City of Johannesburg has extra 13 days in which to provide emergency relief to people living in Alexandra and Wynberg whose shacks were damaged during severe rainstorms and floods in December.
An application granted by the Gauteng Local Division High Court on January 10 gives the City until January 23 to provide emergency assistance by repairing and renovating the homes‚ according to a statement by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) on Friday.
The LRC representing the Wynberg Residents Association brought an urgent application after last year’s storms and floods.
The shacks made of corrugated iron and gum poles were constructed by the City about 10 years ago “as a temporary housing solution” after people were evicted from parts of Alexandra as part of the Alexandra Renewal Project. The residents have previously asked the City about a permanent housing solution.
“It is evident that further anticipated rainstorms could result in the residents becoming homeless‚” the LRC said.
“The residents are indigent individuals who rely on government social grants and low income work to survive and cannot afford the materials to repair the damage.”
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.