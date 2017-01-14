Katlehong spaza shop looted‚ foreigners leave the area
Ekurhuleni Metro Police said peace had been restored Katlehong‚ southeast of Johannesburg‚ after a foreign-owned spaza shop was looted today.
Acting metro police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Kobeli Mokheseng initially said "three or four" spaza shops had been pillaged in Lesotho Street‚ but later adjusted this to one shop being hit.
"There was action between 11:00 and 15:00 today but the situation has been restored‚" he said. "We don’t know what caused it."
He said one person was injured and that no arrests have yet been made.
Katlehong North police spokesperson Captain Nega Ndobe said a business was robbed last night and believed the two incidents to be linked.
