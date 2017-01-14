Suspects who claimed they could multiply money with help of ancestors arrested

The victim‚ who was responding to an advertisement‚ visited the suspects’ office where they showed him money inside a box and told him he could have more if he brought R35‚000 in cash with him.

“The complainant and his wife allegedly sold their vehicle and made a loan at the bank. They were asked to bring money to buy coats to perform rituals that would see the money multiplied to a million rands in a few months.

“Many attempts were made by the complainant to get his money back after the suspects failed to deliver on their promises. The complainant then approached Krugersdorp police who visited the place that looked like a consultation room of traditional healer‚” police said in a post on their Facebook page.

It said that a number of documents that did not belong to the suspects‚ pictures and CVs of vulnerable victims were found at the premises.

“The suspects were also found with R100 fake notes believed to have been used to lure the unsuspecting victims‚” the post added.