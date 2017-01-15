Paula Leech‚ the National Sea Rescue Institute’s Table Bay duty controller‚ said that shortly before 6am‚ sea rescue swimmers and medics had been dispatched to the promenade following reports of a man on rocks below the promenade wall.

“On our arrival on the scene we found a bystander Peter Ascham at a harness that was tied to the promenade railings and attached to a bystander Ali Gaffoor. Ali was in the water below the promenade wall after trying to rescue an unidentified man who had been swept off the rocks.

“It appears that Peter‚ who was walking his dog on the promenade‚ had noticed the unidentified man in the water‚ on rocks below the promenade wall‚ shouting for help. It is not known how or why the man shouting for help was where he was‚” Leech explained.

She said that Ascam‚ not having a cellphone with him‚ had summoned the assistance of passing cyclist Ali Gaffoor‚ and they had raised the alarm while they tethered a harness together and Gaffoor went over the wall to try to assist the unidentified man. But the unidentified man had then been swept off the rocks and was being swept out to sea and out of Gaffoor’s reach.

“NSRI rescue swimmer Graham Watson swam out to the unidentified man who had been swept approximately 100 meters out to sea and Graham rescued the man bringing him to the promenade wall where NSRI rescue swimmer Mark de Vos‚ assisted by Ali‚ who had remained below the wall‚ and using a harness the unidentified man was lifted up to the promenade where NSRI medics initiated CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) and they were joined by EMS paramedics but after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted he was declared deceased‚” Leech said.

She added that the man’s body had been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and that police had opened an inquest docket.