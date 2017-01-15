One of Port Elizabeth’s most wanted gangsters arrested
One of Port Elizabeth’s most wanted gangsters who is allegedly linked to several gang-related shootings in the city has been arrested‚ police said.
The 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon by members of the Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention Unit who received information about his possible whereabouts while patrolling Kleinskool in Bethelsdorp.
“The information was immediately followed up and as the suspect saw the police officers‚ he attempted to escape. A chase ensued on foot and the suspect was swiftly apprehended‚” Eastern Cape police said.
“While the members were still busy effecting the arrest‚ members from the Mount Road Cluster Visible Gang Intervention Unit and the Operational Command Centre were busy searching the suspect’s house in Bethelsdorp. A shotgun and 8 rounds of ammunition were confiscated.
“The suspect (28 years) is allegedly involved in several gang related shootings in the Northern areas. He is detained on charges of murder‚ attempted murder and vehicle hijacking (Bethelsdorp). Additional charges may be added pending further investigations‚” police added.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.