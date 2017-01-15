Second Gauteng police officer shot dead in a week

“It is alleged that the deceased noticed someone fiddling with his bakkie that was parked next to the window whereupon he got dressed‚ took his firearm and stepped outside. According to the witness‚ two gunshots were fired and it was confirmed after some time by neighbours that the sergeant had been shot‚” police said.

The fatal shooting comes just two days after another police officer was gunned down during a business robbery in Katlehong North.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe De Lange said police in the province would mobilise all resources and join forces with all relevant crime fighting entities to ensure that the suspects are caught and brought to book.

“The manhunt by Gauteng police will be intensified in pursuit of the Devland suspects as well as the five that were involved in the killing in Katlehong North‚ who are still at large.”