Klaasen died on Sunday morning at the age of 86 after a struggle with pancreatic cancer.

In a message expressing his “deep sadness”‚ Zuma described her death as a “tragic loss to the nation”.

“The country has lost one of its internationally acclaimed and respected jazz icons in Ms Thandi Klaasen. Her passing is a tragic loss to the nation. Ms Klaasen contributed to the country not only as a musician but also a social and political activist who was always outspoken about social-economic issues in the country.

“We have lost one of the leading pioneers of South African jazz music and promoters of the country's cosmopolitan culture. She was a role model to many of our young and upcoming musicians and her legacy will live on for generations to come‚" Zuma stated.

He noted that Klaasen had earned several awards and honours‚ including the National Order of the Baobab which was bestowed on her for her excellent achievement in and contribution to music.

"We convey our deepest condolences to her family‚ relatives and all in the arts and culture industry. May her soul rest in peace‚” Zuma added.