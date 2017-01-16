Family shooting second tragedy for teenager in two years

A bullet smashed into his hand but he still but managed to pick up his twin brother and carry him to safety.

The boy who rescued his critically injured brother cannot be named because he is 14 years old.

Nazeem Layloo‚ the cousin of their late father said the twin has a ''50/50'' chance of surviving. He is fighting for his life at Tygerberg Hospital.

Layloo‚ who helped care for the boys’ father for seven months before he died of a brain tumour‚ said: “This has opened up a lot of wounds and the family are still trying to make sense of it all...There’s a lot of unanswered questions”.

Police are currently investigating circumstances around the incident.

“It seems like an open and shut case but it isn’t‚” said Layloo.

The 14-year-old boy returned to school on Monday‚ the day after his mother and 21-year-old brother were buried. Henry Alexander‚ principal of Bernadino Heights Secondary School said: “He’s very brave and courageous. He wanted to be at school today.”

Alexander said the school has arranged counseling for both boys and a special assembly was held for the twins. Currently the boy is staying with a neighbour who is a close family friend.

“He’s doesn’t have other family members to stay with but he’s quite happy to stay with this lady. It’s in his environment and the lady is the mother of a close friend of his.”

Alexander described the boy as outgoing and talkative with his twin being more introverted.

“They are both very strong and emotionally mature.”

The older brother‚ an alumni of Bernadino Heights‚ was a student at the University of the Western Cape and according to Alexander was‚ “a conscientious and respectable young man.”

His girlfriend posted on Facebook expressing her grief. “I don't know how I am going to continue without you but I find strength in all the prayers and thoughts of those who care for us. You're the best thing that's ever happened to me and you were a true blessing in my life‚” she wrote.

TMG Digital/The Times